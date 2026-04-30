Michigan gas prices jump 33 cents in one day, AAA database shows

Photos of gas price signs have been trending on social media during the past few days, as motorists take note of a spike in fuel prices.

Michigan is among the most-talked about states, as it is part of a region where experts say the impact of international oil prices are compounded by refinery issues. So while AAA-The Auto Club Group lists the national average pricing on Thursday at $4.30 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas; the average pricing in Michigan on Thursday was $4.58.

AAA issues a gas price trend report on Mondays, and updates its online database daily. That database has been reporting the following average prices in Michigan this week:

$4.02 on Monday.

$4.18 on Tuesday.

$4.25 on Wednesday.

$4.58 on Thursday.

But those are just averages, and prices posted at Southeast Michigan gas stations have varied widely even in the same community.

Gas prices started going up during early March after several months of retail pricing between $2.80 and $3.15, according to AAA data. There was a brief pause in that trend, but the price hikes resumed in recent days.

AAA says the highest price point on record in Michigan for a gallon of unleaded regular gas was $5.22, a point reached in June 2022.