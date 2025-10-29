Michigan grant program to support redevelopment projects in Hamtramck, Alpena

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced funding for two redevelopment projects in Hamtramck and Alpena.

Officials say the Revitalization and Placemaking program will support 10 residential apartments and 1,800 square feet of commercial space at 2705 Caniff Street in Hamtramck. The project will receive a $999,047 grant from the state program, bringing the total investment to $2.09 million.

Once developed, the first floor will be available to local businesses through the Hamtramck Downtown Development Authority and ProsperUs Detroit, an organization that supports entrepreneurs.

In Alpena, officials say a former bank at 200 W. Chisholm Street will turn into two commercial spaces. The city will receive $904,000 from the state grant program, with a total investment of $3.1 million.

The spaces will be occupied by Bay Athletic Club and Thunder Bay Community Health Service Inc.

"Support for these projects in Hamtramck and Alpena underscores our commitment to our 'Make It in Michigan' economic development strategy's focus on the people, places, and projects that are integral to growing Michigan's economy," Whitmer said in a statement. "Programs like RAP help to create vibrant places that attract and retain talent, add new housing options, enable business creation and attraction, and provide resources for our Michigan communities. Let's keep working together to get things done for our state."