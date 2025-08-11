Michigan firefighters union president sounds the alarm on statewide shortage

After a fire broke out this weekend in Macomb Township that sent two people to the hospital, union leaders say the blaze was difficult to battle because the department is dealing with a critical staffing shortage.

"The National Fire Protection Agency says that a fire truck should have a minimum of four people on them. Do we meet that across the state? No, I wish we could," said Matthew Sahr, president of the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union.

One community in particular, Macomb Township, is facing some of the worst in the entire state.

"They have 100,000 residents in Macomb Township, 36 square miles, eight full-time firefighters trying to work out of four different stations," said Sahr.

Right now, data shows Michigan has half the number of career firefighters as neighboring states.

"When we're showing up in a firehouse that only has two people in it, and we're showing up with two people on a rig, they're sacrificing something," said Sahr.

Because of the critical staffing levels at firehouses across our region, the union decided to go to the state level to try to get some help.

As president of the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union, Sahr says Senate Bill 319 wouldn't mandate staffing levels, but it would require cities to at least discuss them during union bargaining.

"What we want to be able to do is say, 'Hey, the community's invested in them. Our unions invested in them, and not only are we invested, so is the state of Michigan," said Sahr.

In a statement, Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said:

"First and foremost, we were relieved to learn that the homeowners got out safely and no one was seriously hurt. We are proud and grateful for the work of our fire department. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, but thankfully, they were released soon thereafter. The Macomb Township board has always made public safety a priority. A number of new fulltime positions have been added to the fire department over the last few years, and this week we will be swearing in five additional firefighters. We intend to continue to aggressively recruit. Our public safety needs are constantly being evaluated. This weekend's tragic fire will be discussed in detail once the investigation is completed, and all of the information is available."

Sahr says his fellow firefighters will continue to do what they can and hope the bill gets passed and on the governor's desk by the end of the year.

"The firefighters are going to show up, no matter what. You call us, we're coming. Unfortunately, with the less staffing, it equals to less service," said Sahr.