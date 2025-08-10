Macomb County house fire underscores firefighter staffing concerns, union president says

Firefighters in Macomb Township, Michigan, spent hours battling a brutal blaze at a residential property on Saturday.

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries and have since been released. Several others were treated for heat exhaustion.

Matt Sahr, president of the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union, says the fire highlights a larger systemic problem. He says a firefighter's goal is to protect people and their property, but they can't do that well without proper staffing.

A large sign in front of Fire Station No. 2 in Macomb Township shows that its fire department is hiring part-time firefighters.

"In a community like Macomb Township, over 100,000 residents, and only career staffing of 30 firefighters and only eight on a day. It's not an acceptable level. We can do better," Sahr said.

Saturday's fire happened at a two-story home on Balmoral Drive, near Heydenreich and 21 Mile roads.

The remains of a two-story house stand on Balmoral Drive in Macomb Township, Michigan, on Aug. 10, 2025, one day after flames ripped through it. CBS News Detroit

For months, the Macomb Township Professional Firefighters Local 5023 have been lobbying for better pay and more manpower to battle blazes similar to Saturday's.

"We had five other communities called to come in and help, and those communities then lost coverage," Sahr said.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends no fewer than four firefighters per rig.

Sahr said the staffing shortage is a statewide problem.

"We only have 5000 career firefighters, which is about half of the firefighters in the surrounding states," he said.

The solution, according to Sahr, is Michigan Senate Bill 319.

"It makes staffing a mandatory subject of bargaining, and that allows for us to sit at the table and have thoughtful conversations," he said.

The bill is currently sitting in the Michigan House.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Macomb Township's supervisor for comment on the fire and staffing concerns.

No one at the home on Balmoral Drive was injured.

The cause of Saturday's fire is still under investigation.