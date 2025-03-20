Michigan educators, lawmakers react after Trump signs order to begin dismantling Department of Education

President Trump on Thursday announced the signing of an executive order that begins the process of dismantling the Department of Education.

The Department of Education oversees items like funding for programs, civil rights enforcement and educational research, among other duties.

"The Department of Education plays a critical role for students who are the most vulnerable," said Thomas Morgan, a spokesperson for the Michigan Education Association.

Morgan says the Department of Education's duties center around creating a level playing field, especially for students who have special needs, by providing additional resources.

"Those resources that the Department of Education provides are absolutely critical to helping students with special needs get the individualized support and attention they need to fulfill their potential," said Morgan. "Without the funding, those kids will be left to fend on their own."

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) said the order will be met with lawsuits, but in the meantime, students will feel the change.

"The impact not only in Detroit but all across my district is going to be incredibly... harmful. And some of that harm is irreparable," Tlaib said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) and Rep. John James (R-MI), but they were unavailable for comment on Thursday.

State Superintendent Michael Rice noted that fully dismantling the Department of Education would take an act of Congress but said in a statement, "...children and school staff must continue to benefit from the federal funding and the protections that come from the U.S. Department of Education."

Rice went on to say that even without fully abolishing the department, significant cuts would "harm the education, health, and safety of school children."