Michigan duo accused of embezzling $900K from vulnerable 87-year-old man

A Michigan pair accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from a vulnerable 87-year-old man will stand trial.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges that Shelley Letzer, 68, of West Bloomfield, and Kirk Lanam, 53, of Hartland, fraudulently obtained legal power of attorney from the 87-year-old in March 2024 and knew that the man was a "vulnerable or incapacitated adult with a court-appointed guardian."

Prosecutors accuse Letzer of embezzling more than $400,000 from the man and attempting to embezzle at least another $200,000 from him. Lanam allegedly embezzled at least $500,000 from the man, prosecutors say, using the money for his personal use and to benefit a supposed Howell-based nonprofit he controlled, Veteran's Service Dog Organization.

Letzer was charged in January and bound over for trial Tuesday on six counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more, one count of fraudulently obtaining a signature, and one count of intent to pass a false title on a motor vehicle.

Lanam was also charged in January and will head to trial on five counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of fraudulently obtaining a signature.

"Exploiting unsuspecting victims or those who rely on others for support for personal gain is unacceptable," said Nessel in a statement. "My Department takes reports of elder abuse very seriously. We will thoroughly investigate allegations of wrongdoing against our vulnerable adult population and prosecute those who prey on them."

State prosecutors say a pretrial date has not been set.