Here is Michigan Department of Transportation's snowplow roster

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation on Monday presented its snowplow roster for this season.

The names of the trucks can be found on the MiDrive website, which shows what trucks are active. The trucks are available through early spring.

In the Metro Region, which covers Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties, MDOT has now included the name "Boreas" on the roster.

2023 MDOT snowplow roster

Blue Water Bridge

Blue Water Express

Huron Hero

Ol' Blue

Salt Shaker

Sarnia Scooper

Bay Region

Beast

Big Bertha

Blade of Glory

Blaze

Blizzard Boss

Bumming In da Thumb

Chippy

Coyote

Dreams of Summer

Detroit Breakdown

Frankenmuth Chicken

Gordie Plow

Hannah's Hero

Herbert H. Plow

Ice Princess

Ice to Meet You

I'd Rather Be at the Beach

Large Marge

Ol' Seven Fingers

Pillsbury Plowboy

Plower Power

Polar Patroller

Road Warrior

Rock Salt Renegade

Rolling Thunder

Salt Salt Baby

Saltosaurus Rex

Slushy

Snow Force 1

Snow Mater

Snowdown Please, I'm Plowing

Snowflake

Sparkles

Spirit of Saginaw

Storm Slayer

The Abominable Snowplow

The Plowers That Be

White Out

Will B. Snoday

Winslow

Grand Region

Aaron Brr, Sir

Applesauce

Arctic Fox

Auntie Arctica

Baby Snowda

Cheerio, Snow!

Clearing Present Danger

Clementine

Derek Sleeter

Don't Flurry Be Happy

Driftcatcher

Fast and Flurryous

Flake Michigan

Frost Responder

Gladiator of the Great Lakes

Glitter Gator

Grind Line

Heikki Lunta

Iceman

Icicle

Jon Bon Snowi

King of Winter

Lumi

Marshmallow

Mitten Muscle

Mr. Salty Pants

Newaygo River Roadster

Northstar

Olaf

Plowderpuff

Plownelope

Princess Sleighia

Pushy McSnow

Rupert Slushington IV

Scooper McGavin

Sleetwood Mac

Snow Rapids

Snow Wolf

Snows Buddies Business

Sparky

The Big LePlowski

The Great and Plowerful Oz

The Scrape Gatsby

Thunder Blade

Metro Region

Blizzard Wizard

Boreas

Bringin' Pavement Back

Drift Master

Droppin' Salt Like It's Hot

Ice Ice Baby

Kid Rock Salt

Mr. Snow Miser

PlowMaster

Salt Life

Sleety Pie

Snow Warrior

SnowJoe

Trail Blazer

North Region

Alice Scooper

Bluster Buster

Captain Banks

Chill Out

Drift Buster

Everyday I am Shoveling

Frostin Powers

Han Snow-Lo

Ice Buster

Old Salty

Optimus Plow

Orange Blazer

Orange Slush

Plowzilla

Rusty McSaltmeister

S'no Problem

Salty Dogg

Scoop Dogg

Sno-no-mo

Snow Slayer

Snowbegone Kenobi

The Beast

Superior Region

Biboon Ogichidaa

Big Mac

Blizzard T Snowplow

Catch My Drift

Close Shave

Coldfoot

Da Rumbler

Dr. Plow Good

Drift Crusher

Frostbite

Get Into Scrape

Gichigami

Have Snow Will Plow

I Think I Can

Ice Force One

Ice Sleigher

King of the North

Laker Scraper

Mighty Mac

Mighty Yooper

Mr. Sandman

Nick Flurry

Orange Crush

Orange Yooper Storm Trooper

Plow Avenger

Plowdy Duty

Polar Express

Shock and Thaw

Sisu

Snobank Maker

Snomac

Snowba Fett

Sparky McChatter

Superior Snowbuster

UP Winter Force

Whitefish Plowder

Winter Fresh

Yooper Scooper

Southwest Region

Almost Summer

Aunt Edna

Barry Salt-and-Sanders

Beach Buggy

Betty Whiteout

BettyLou Blizzard

Big Kahuna

Big Poppa

Blade Runner

Blades of Steel

Bliz Wiz

Blizzard Buster

Buffy

Buzz Iceclear

Cheese Puff

Chill Bill

Cousin Eddie

Ctrl Salt Delete

Darth Blader

Detroit SnoWings

Elf

Eirwen

Frosted Flake

Frosty

Git Snow Git

Hamilton

Haunani

Hulk

Ice Dragon

It's Snow Problem

Kalamazoo Canoe

K-zoo

Lady Lake Effect

Lake Effect Collect

Lead Dog

Let It Snow

Licensed to Chill

Lil Snow Peep

Love Mi Plow

Lumber Jack

Machine Plow Kelly

Move It Move It

Moxie

Mr. Plow

Neve

Pavement Liberator

Plowabunga

Plowasaurus Rex

Plower Ranger

Plowriffic

Plowthagorean Theorem

Ralphie

Ramrod the Destroyer

Rocky Salterton

Salt Whitman

Salt-N-Peppa

Salty Attitude

Seymour Snow

Sir Plows-A-Lot

Sir Salts-A-Lot

Slush Puppy

Sneeuwstorm

Snow Can Do

Snow Captain

Snow Digitty

Snow Hunter

Snow It All

Snow Place Like Home

Snow Shall Not Pass

Snow Shifter

Snowbacca

Snowboni

Snowcrusher

Snowfire

Snowmaggedon

Sodium Slinger

Steve Icerman

The Kraken

Tiger

William Scrape-speare

Winter Commander

Winter Express

Winter Snowdier

Wren

Yukio

Yukon Cornelius

Zhagagwneget

University Region