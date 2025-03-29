Michigan Democrats and Republicans clash over moves made by Trump administration
Michigan Democrats and Republicans are sending contrasting messages regarding moves made by the Trump administration.
Members of the Michigan Democratic Party at a town hall meeting in Warren Saturday said they want accountability for what they say are attacks on social security, Medicare and veterans.
Democrats believe the Trump presidency has had damaging effects on Michiganders and families across the country and accuse Republicans of hiding from their colleagues.
"Everything going through the executive, and solely through the executive, is unacceptable," Zachary Carick, from Warren, said. "We have Congress. They pass the budget. I'm just really not happy with everything going on right now. It's more critical than ever that our elected officials communicate with their constituents."
Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Curtis Hertel Jr. and other Democratic leaders were at the meeting.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Jim Runestad sent the following written statement in response to Saturday's town hall:
"As Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, I stand with the hardworking people of Michigan who know the real issues facing our state—issues that Democrats have continuously ignored or worsened, such as the highest inflation in 40 years, driven by the Biden administration. While the Michigan Democratic Party focuses on divisive rhetoric and political games, Republicans are working on real solutions, including eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government and addressing its unsustainable borrowing of trillions of dollars each year.
Republican policies will reduce inflation, protect jobs, and combat the devastating crises of fentanyl and human trafficking that impact Michigan. The Biden administration and Democrats have left working families struggling with higher taxes, rising costs, and fewer opportunities. Michigan Republicans are committed to reversing this destructive agenda and ensuring that hardworking Michiganders receive the strong representation they deserve—focused on curbing harmful policies and delivering on the promises that brought President Trump to office.
Congressman John James, President Donald Trump, and Republicans at all levels of government understand the importance of protecting the rights and livelihoods of Michigan families. We will continue to push for policies that support veterans, seniors, and workers.
In contrast, the Democratic agenda seeks to expand government control, stifle job growth, and burden taxpayers. Michigan needs leaders who put its people first—not politicians more interested in partisan games than meaningful solutions.
This Saturday, while Democrats gather to assign blame, we will be focused on real solutions that empower Michigan's people to thrive. Our state deserves leadership that prioritizes its citizens over political posturing."