Michigan Democrats and Republicans clash over moves made by Trump administration

Michigan Democrats and Republicans are sending contrasting messages regarding moves made by the Trump administration.

Members of the Michigan Democratic Party at a town hall meeting in Warren Saturday said they want accountability for what they say are attacks on social security, Medicare and veterans.

Democrats believe the Trump presidency has had damaging effects on Michiganders and families across the country and accuse Republicans of hiding from their colleagues.

"Everything going through the executive, and solely through the executive, is unacceptable," Zachary Carick, from Warren, said. "We have Congress. They pass the budget. I'm just really not happy with everything going on right now. It's more critical than ever that our elected officials communicate with their constituents."

Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Curtis Hertel Jr. and other Democratic leaders were at the meeting.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Jim Runestad sent the following written statement in response to Saturday's town hall: