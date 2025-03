Saturday’s town hall meeting in Warren featured Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Curtis Hertel Jr. and other Democratic leaders.

Michigan Democrats talk social security and Medicare at town hall Saturday’s town hall meeting in Warren featured Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Curtis Hertel Jr. and other Democratic leaders.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On