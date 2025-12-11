18 Michigan coworkers will share $1 million Powerball prize

A group of 18 coworkers in Grand Blanc, Michigan, will share a $1 million Powerball from the Michigan Lottery.

The Lucky 18 lottery club matched the five white balls in the Aug. 20 drawing: 31-59-62-65-68.

"Our club is a group of coworkers who play the lottery together whenever there is a big jackpot," said club representative Nicholas Stockwell in a statement. "I bought several Powerball tickets for our club and checked them the night of the drawing by scanning them. When one came back as a $1 million winner, I sent out a text to the group with the news, but no one believed me at first. It was a pretty cool experience for everyone once it finally sunk in that it was real!"

The club purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station, located at 5505 Perry Road in Grand Blanc.

Club members say that with Saturday's Powerball jackpot expected to hit $1 billion, they'll be eyeing another big prize.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.