18 Michigan coworkers will share $1 million Powerball prize

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A group of 18 coworkers in Grand Blanc, Michigan, will share a $1 million Powerball from the Michigan Lottery.

The Lucky 18 lottery club matched the five white balls in the Aug. 20 drawing: 31-59-62-65-68. 

"Our club is a group of coworkers who play the lottery together whenever there is a big jackpot," said club representative Nicholas Stockwell in a statement. "I bought several Powerball tickets for our club and checked them the night of the drawing by scanning them. When one came back as a $1 million winner, I sent out a text to the group with the news, but no one believed me at first. It was a pretty cool experience for everyone once it finally sunk in that it was real!" 

The club purchased the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station, located at 5505 Perry Road in Grand Blanc. 

Club members say that with Saturday's Powerball jackpot expected to hit $1 billion, they'll be eyeing another big prize. 

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings. 

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. 

