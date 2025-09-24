Michigan couple "dumbfounded" after winning $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket

A Michigan couple was "dumbfounded" after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Detroit Lions instant ticket game.

The 74-year-old Isabella County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at GCK Oil Inc., located at 206 Main Street in Blanchard, about 20 miles outside of Mt. Pleasant.

"I went to the store to buy a Powerball ticket, and my wife told me to get a few Detroit Lions tickets while I was there," said the player in a statement. "I scratched the tickets the next morning and when I saw the $500,000 prize, I said to my wife, 'Looks like we're going to Lansing.'"

"When I told her how much we'd won, she thought she was going to pass out! We were both dumbfounded. The shock hasn't worn off yet, so we still can't think straight, but what we do know is that this prize is going to be life-changing for us."

With his winnings, the man plans to donate a portion, set aside some for his grandchildren, and then save the rest.

Since the game first launched in August, the Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $7 million playing the Detroit Lions instant game. Each $5 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $21 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $500,000 top prizes.