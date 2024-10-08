Michigan county clerks outline election integrity efforts

(CBS DETROIT) — The presidential election is in a matter of weeks, and Michigan county clerks, who are responsible for counting votes, say they're using various methods to ensure reliable and accurate votes.

"I'm a hot dog vendor, and when I get through doing my hot dogs, maybe 1 o'clock or 2 o'clock, whenever I leave down here, there's no line," Clinton Tarver said on why he votes early. "Just go to the school where we vote at and fill out your ballot and turn it right in right there. It's just great to me and my wife; we love it."

Like many voters, Tarver feels it's important to vote but is concerned about the accuracy of the results. County clerks hear this worry often, but Republican Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says there are multiple, reliable ways to ensure accurate results.

"Our elections have many checks and balances in place both before, during, and after votes are cast, and this is so that they can be confident that their ballots are protected, that the process is secure, and that the elections' results are accurate," Posthumus Lyons said.

It's through things like signature verifications, equipment testing before the election and statewide databases to catch any instances of double voting.

"We have bipartisan teams who are your friends and neighbors," said Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck. "They receive robust training; I mean, they are going through the training process, understanding Michigan election law, they're swearing an oath to uphold Michigan's elections and the United States Constitution. There are just many checks and balances through this system that verify one vote per eligible voter."

Democratic Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says that bipartisanship is part of the reason why she is so confident in Michigan's election system.

"We are often elected partisan, but we make sure that we balance ourselves with someone from the opposite party to continue the tradition of having safe and secure elections," Byrum said.

Despite his concerns, Tarver says he still believes in the importance of voting.

"It's important for me to vote because I believe in democracy," Tarver said.