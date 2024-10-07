Michigan's voter registration deadline for the 2024 election is soon. Here are key dates to know.

Antisemitic flyers found at Oakland County homes, man killed in Detroit shooting and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The deadline for Michiganders to register to vote by mail or online for the 2024 presidential election is fast approaching, though you can still register to vote in person on Election Day.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to register to vote or cast your ballot early:

When is the last day to register to vote in Michigan?

Michigan offers same-day voter registration, which allows you to register on Election Day at your local clerk's office on Nov. 5, 2024. If you would like to register by mail or online, the registration deadline is Oct. 21, 2024. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Oct. 21, 2024.

You can check your voter registration status online.

When is the last day to mail in your mail-in ballot in Michigan?

Mailed absentee ballots must be received from all voters, with the expectation of military and overseas voters, by your local clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If your ballot is not received by this deadline, it will not be counted. The state encourages voters to mail their absentee ballot at least two weeks before Election Day to avoid mail delays. Absentee ballots from military and overseas voters must be postmarked by Election Day and received within six days following the election.

You can track the status of your ballot online.

When is the last day to vote early in Michigan?

Early voting in Michigan begins Saturday, Oct. 26, and concludes on Sunday, Nov. 3. The state requires that every municipality have at least one early voting site for registered voters and that each site be open for at least eight hours per day during the state's early voting period.

When is the last day to drop off your ballot in Michigan?

The deadline to return your ballot is 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters can return their ballot by mail, at their clerk's secure drop boxes or on Election Day at their precinct. You can also return an absentee ballot to an early voting site by the Sunday before Election Day.