Michigan Catholics talk conclave's impact on Church's future

With the papal conclave set to begin on May 7, many Catholics in Michigan and around the world are curious about the potential impact of who is chosen as the next pontiff and how younger Catholics could respond to the changes.

On Wednesday, 133 members of the College of Cardinals will enter the Sistine Chapel for the third papal conclave in recent memory – to elect a new leader of the Catholic Church.

"This is not only significant for the church, this is truly significant for the world," said the Rev. JJ Mech.

Mech is the Rector at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

Over the past few weeks, Mech says conversations over where the church may be headed have been at the forefront of many parishioners' minds.

"We now officially begin praying for the selection of the new pope, who will literally affect the world, literally will have an impact on everyone's lives if we allow it," said Fr. Mech.

While many say the conclave should be choosing someone to continue Pope Francis' leadership, Mech says what the conclave is really looking for is a successor to St. Peter.

"Because we see him as the new Saint Peter. The qualities, the gifts, the charisms, of that leader, of that new individual, have been given as a gift from God," said Mech.

Teresa Tomeo is a local Catholic journalist who is in Rome for the conclave.

She says the choices made in Vatican City can often feel very distant for many, which is why she wanted to be on the ground in Italy, instead of watching from home.

"Even though, like the headquarters for it, maybe 1000s of miles away, everything that happens there does impact us on a local basis, very much a local basis," said Tomeo.

Tomeo says the next few days will be the start of seeing how the church hopes to head into the future and encourages young people to stay engaged in the process.

"Try to personalize it. What is it that attracts you right now to the church? Don't be afraid to ask questions," said Tomeo.