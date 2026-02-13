Michigan business leaders react to Trump's threat to delay Gordie Howe Bridge opening

Threats by the Trump Administration to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge that connects Detroit and Windsor, Canada are raising concerns about blocking economic opportunities on our side of the border.

Business and auto leaders told CBS News Detroit what Michiganders might miss out on if President Trump's threats turn into reality.

Experts say the Ambassador Bridge can't keep up with demand for trade, jobs and tourism between Detroit and Windsor anymore.

"The Ambassador bridge can't handle the capacity that it has, certainly not going to be able to increase capacity either. That's what the new bridge will be. It will be easier for everybody," said Corktown Business Association president Bob Roberts.

MichAuto's executive director says the auto industry will have trouble growing if the Ambassador Bridge remains its only path to and from Canada.

"Every day, up to 10,000 trucks cross that Ambassador Bridge. It's also a four-lane bridge. It's almost 100 years old. This new bridge is six lanes and all new technology," said MichAuto executive director Glenn Stevens Jr.

Stevens pointed out how important travel across the Detroit River is to our healthcare systems, too.

"Thousands of technical workers come into our healthcare systems every day, so another crossing, again, prevents bottlenecks and makes everything more efficient," he said.

And just because they might not cheer for Team USA during the Olympic Games doesn't mean Windsor residents aren't coming to Detroit as fans of the Wings, Tigers, Pistons or Lions.

"Probably 30% of our sports traffic actually comes from Canada. We'd hate to lose any of it. The more convenient you make things for people, the more business that you get," Roberts said.

Roberts also says the Gordie Howe Bridge had a lot to do with other investments made in Detroit's future over the past decade, which might not meet their goals if the bridge doesn't open.