Michigan boy dies after being struck by SUV near school bus stop, deputies say

A Southwest Michigan boy has died as a result of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 8:12 a.m. Thursday on 22nd Street in Porter Township.

A Mattawan Consolidated Schools bus was driving northbound on 22nd Street, preparing to stop for a student pickup, when the crash happened. Deputies said the 10-year-old boy was crossing the road after checking a family mailbox when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV immediately called 911.

Lawton Quick Response, Van Buren EMS and Van Buren County deputies arrived and provided medical care to the boy. Medics took him to Bronson Hospital, where the 10-year-old died as a result of his injuries, deputies said.

The SUV driver was a 38-year-old woman.

The Van Buren County Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.