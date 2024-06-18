Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns of IRS scam targeting businesses

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan attorney general's office is warning businesses about a recent scam involving Employer Identification Numbers.

The perpetrators in this scam are asking businesses to fill out a fake Form 9710 and return it to a third party, claiming to represent the IRS.

With the return, businesses are told to include a fee with the form to "correct the error."

However, an IRS Form 9710 doesn't exist, according to the attorney general's office.

"If you receive this fake form, don't fill it out or return it," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Instead, just throw it away. The IRS has clear procedures and will never pressure you to pay extra fees for a correct EIN or use third-party services to collect your information. My department remains committed to protecting consumers and their businesses from these bad actors."

The IRS will never ask businesses for immediate payment or demand payment without giving them a chance to dispute the amount.

In addition, people would never be asked to pay by gift card, pre-paid debit card or wire transfer.

The IRS doesn't call, text or email a consumer for personal or financial information or threaten to have someone arrested.

If a business believes it has been impacted by this scam, it should contact 800-366-4484 or visit the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting website.

Reports can also be submitted to Nessel's Consumer Protection Team.