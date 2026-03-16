Michigan attorney general, state lawmakers push to combat antisemitism

In the days following last week's attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and state lawmakers are speaking out against antisemitism.

"Hate has no place here in Michigan," said Nessel.

CBS Detroit

This is the message heard loud and clear on Monday by Dana Nessel and state lawmakers after last week's attack on Temple Israel.

"This is not just a Jewish problem. This is a problem for all of us as Americans," state Sen. Jeremy Moss said.

"It felt like an attack on every Jewish person in Michigan. This is intolerable, and people need to stand up and say enough is enough," said Oakland County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg.

According to Nessel, antisemitism and hate crimes against the Jewish population in Michigan are on the rise, making it even more crucial to have preventative tools in place.

"Prevention begins by better understanding the problem we face. This is a wakeup call," said state Rep. Noah Arbit.

In Michigan, a law targeting hate crimes is already in effect. State leaders are also working to lock down funds to allow security training at other houses of worship, like the staff at Temple Israel received weeks before the attack.

CBS Detroit

"These investments matter. The training the teachers and staff received was implemented, security protocols were followed, and emergency responders were able to coordinate quickly," said state Rep. Samantha Steckloff. "Over the past several years, the Michigan legislature has appropriated about $19 million in security funding, and I want you all to know that I have already begun those conversations in finding out where appropriations can lead in this year's budget."

These lawmakers say now is the time to stand up and speak out against hate.

"What we can do is train parents, teachers, coaches and peers to recognize the signs of radicalization and intervene before it becomes violence. What we can do is fund programs that deter hate and target violence in the first place," Arbit said.

Nessel is also encouraging houses of worship to work with law enforcement to update their safety plans.

"I implore every single house of worship, every religious school, organization that represents a minority community to please contact their local or sheriff's department to begin or to update your safety plan. Not just for the worst-case scenario as we've seen in far too many places of worship, but for all emergencies," said Nessel.