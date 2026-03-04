Michigan among over 20 states insisting GoFundMe delete unauthorized charity pages

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is among officials across the country who are criticizing GoFundMe for the creation of unauthorized financial donation pages for thousands of charities and organizations.

This step, taken on Tuesday, includes a formal letter signed by attorneys general and charitable regulators of 21 states.

While GoFundMe told state officials that all of the unauthorized fundraising pages have been removed, the letter demands verification of those steps and that "more be done to protect the interests of charities and donors."

GoFundMe, which launched in 2010, is an internet crowdfunding platform that allows people and organizations to fundraise and solicit donations for a variety of causes through its website pages.

The letter explains that in October, GoFundMe created its own donation web pages for 1.4 million charities in the United States, without first asking the agencies for permission to do so. The actions resulted in "an outcry from charities nationwide," the letter said, as the agencies were unable to directly control their fundraising and branding efforts.

The National Council of Nonprofits also publicly criticized the GoFundMe effort at the time.

In some cases, the attorney general's letter said, the pages included inaccurate names, logos, social media sites and charitable purposes of the featured organizations. In other cases, the donations would go through a donor-advised fund rather than directly to the charity.

Furthermore, "public reports indicate GoFundMe's donation pages may have applied a default 'tip' of approximately 16.5% intended to pay GoFundMe directly," the letter said.

And given the intended or likely placement of the GoFundMe pages within internet search results, the letter said some prospective donors may have been directed to the unofficial pages rather than the actual charity's site.

In the meantime, the Michigan Attorney General's office said any charities in Michigan that believe an unauthorized fundraising campaign is taking place on GoFundMe using their name or identity should file a complaint with the state's Consumer Protection Team.