Michigan AG launches investigation into Twin Flames Universe after docuseries

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday that her office has launched an investigation into the Twin Flames Universe organization after a docuseries on Netflix.

Nessel said multiple search warrants were executed "upon individuals atop the Twin Flames Universe organization and its associated properties, under the authority of a judge finding probable cause that crimes have been committed by TFU and their leadership."

The Michigan AG's office, as well as the U.S. Office of Inspector General, Michigan State Police, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office executed the warrants on two residences, Nessel said.

The organization in Leelanau County, which is operated by Jeff and Shaleia Divine, has a large following online, according to Nessel, and it gained recognition after its docuseries. "Desparately Seeking Soulamte: Escaping Twin Flames Universe" was released in 2023 and follows former members who claimed the organization was an online cult.

Nessel said the organization is accused of using "coercive control over its members" in Michigan and across the U.S.

"We believe many of their actions may have been illegal, and we're asking for the general public's help in this investigation," she said.