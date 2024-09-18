Michigan adoptive parents to stand trial in child abuse case

Teen allegedly brings gun to Michigan school, Eastern Market cancels next tailgate and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan couple will stand trial for allegedly abusing their adoptive children, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced on Wednesday.

Jerry and Tamal Flore, of Dewitt, Michigan, are facing a combined 28 charges.

The couple is charged with six counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child, one count of second-degree conspiracy to commit child abuse, two counts of second-degree child abuse, and interfering with a crime report.

Tamal Flore is also charged with six counts of third-degree child abuse.

The couple is accused of adopting children for financial gain and subjecting them to abuse dating back to 2007.

"Every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, deserves a safe and nurturing home," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Child abuse is a devastating act of violence that shatters innocence and leaves deep, lasting scars. My office is dedicated to protecting children, ensuring they receive the support they deserve, and prosecuting those responsible for these heinous crimes."

The state also charged two other parents, Joel and Tammy Brown, for allegedly abusing their adoptive children. Joel Brown is a former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services employee who worked in the Children's Services Administration Office of Family Advocate.

He is accused of using his MDHHS role and expertise to bypass any detection of ongoing child abuse in his home and the Flores' home.