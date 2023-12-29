Metro Detroit weekend forecast: some sun, some snow
(CBS DETROIT) - After a dreary week, we are expecting a drier Saturday with sunshine possible in the afternoon.
Clouds will increase Saturday night and Sunday brings a chance of a rain/snow mix - just in time for any New Year's Eve plans.
Temperatures will remain above average, but colder air moves in for Sunday. If you're traveling around the state you'll find similar conditions nearly everywhere with some sunshine on Saturday and a little snow and colder temperatures for Sunday.
Since Monday is New Year's Day, it technically is part of the weekend. Here's what to expect for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Happy New Year!
