Metro Detroit weekend forecast for December 16-17

By Stacey DuFord

Forecast for Friday December 15, 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - Say goodbye to the sun. 

We're expecting mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and a chance of scattered showers overnight Saturday and for part of Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Scattered showers are expected to move in late Saturday night, so if you're heading down to the Lions game or doing some tailgating, you may encounter a few raindrops on your way back to your vehicle after the game. 

Scattered light rain is expected for the overnight hours, and we could see some on-again-off-again showers through Sunday.

If your weekend plans involve travel, you'll find similar conditions throughout lower Michigan - cloudy Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday - with the UP expecting precipitation most of the weekend. 

Whatever your plans, have a great weekend! 

Stacey DuFord
Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 10:56 AM EST

