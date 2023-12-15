Metro Detroit weekend forecast for December 16-17

(CBS DETROIT) - Say goodbye to the sun.

We're expecting mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and a chance of scattered showers overnight Saturday and for part of Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

weekend forecast

Scattered showers are expected to move in late Saturday night, so if you're heading down to the Lions game or doing some tailgating, you may encounter a few raindrops on your way back to your vehicle after the game.

tailgating forecast

Scattered light rain is expected for the overnight hours, and we could see some on-again-off-again showers through Sunday.

Sunday

If your weekend plans involve travel, you'll find similar conditions throughout lower Michigan - cloudy Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday - with the UP expecting precipitation most of the weekend.

weekend travel

Whatever your plans, have a great weekend!