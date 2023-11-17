Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit weekend forecast calls for chilly but sunny weather with a chance of sighting meteors

(CBS DETROIT) - If you have outdoor plans this weekend in southeast Michigan, you'll notice that we've experienced a big drop in temperatures.

If you plan on trying to catch sight of the Leonids in the early morning hours on Saturday, be sure and layer up, as temperatures are dropping down into the upper 20s Friday overnight.

Leonids Meteor Shower

If you have outdoor plans during the day, we're expecting sunshine on both days but breezier conditions on Saturday.

Weekend forecast

Weekend high temperatures are expected to be seasonable, great news for any tailgaters who've been perfecting their chili recipes. 

Tailgating forecast

And if your weekend plans involve getting a head start on holiday travel, here's a look around the state. 

Weekend temperatures around the state.

Have a great weekend!

