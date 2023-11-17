Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather Forecast November 17, 2023 (Today)

Rain showers have moved out of Metro Detroit. Skies will clear but temperatures will continue to fall. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter explains what you can expect for tonight and the weekend. www.cbsdetroit.com/weather.
