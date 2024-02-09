Metro Detroit set to reach record high temperatures Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - High temperatures in Metro Detroit continue Friday but will not last through the weekend and into next week.

On Thursday, a high of 61 was reached in the Metro Detroit area, and the same warm temperatures are expected Friday.

At about 8 a.m. on Feb. 9, temperatures in many areas of Metro Detroit were already in the high 40s and reached the low 50s.

Metro Detroit set to break record high Friday

Temperatures in the afternoon are expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s, which means there will likely be a new record set today.

The record high for Feb. 9 was set back in 2001 at 56 degrees, and the forecast high for today is 62 degrees.

In addition to the high temperatures, National Weather Service Detroit says there will be windy weather today.

Metro Detroit weekend forecast

Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend and into next week.

In addition, rain is possible Saturday morning. It will be cloudy on Sunday, but temperatures will still be above average, the National Weather Service Detroit said.

Next week, temperatures will be in the 30s and maxing out in the 40s.

