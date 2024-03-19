Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit to see near normal temperatures for the beginning of spring

By Karen Carter

Warming into the 40s today after a chilly start. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/19/2024
Warming into the 40s today after a chilly start. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/19/2024 02:44

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 20s but will reach closer to normal highs topping off in the mid-40s this afternoon. 

Expect it to feel chilly outside as winds will be breezy coming out of the west-southwest between 10 to 20 miles per hour and wind gusts reaching up to 26 miles per hour.  

While it may not look very spring-like outside, spring will begin at 11:06 p.m. Don't get your hopes up for sunshine and warm temperatures, though. Cool temps and more chances for snow will be in the forecast later this week!

Karen Carter
First published on March 19, 2024 / 12:12 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

