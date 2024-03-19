Metro Detroit to see near normal temperatures for the beginning of spring

Warming into the 40s today after a chilly start. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/19/2024

Warming into the 40s today after a chilly start. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/19/2024

Warming into the 40s today after a chilly start. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/19/2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 20s but will reach closer to normal highs topping off in the mid-40s this afternoon.

Expect it to feel chilly outside as winds will be breezy coming out of the west-southwest between 10 to 20 miles per hour and wind gusts reaching up to 26 miles per hour.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While it may not look very spring-like outside, spring will begin at 11:06 p.m. Don't get your hopes up for sunshine and warm temperatures, though. Cool temps and more chances for snow will be in the forecast later this week!

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Find your latest NEXT Weather forecast on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.