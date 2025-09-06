Metro Detroit teens make history with worldwide nonprofit focused on sensory spaces

Empowering young minds and making communities more inclusive are the goals for two Metro Detroit teenagers.

"There is just this misconception that you have to be a lot older to get involved or change the world," said Maya Hammoud.

She and her twin sister, Lara Hammoud, are co-founders and CEOs of the Perception Foundation, a nonprofit they started when they were 7 years old.

"We're actually the largest youth-led nonprofit for neurodiversity, enhancing access to sensory spaces," said Lara Hammoud.

The sisters, who attend Detroit Country Day School, help create spaces of comfort in public areas for people with disabilities.

Sensory spaces, the Hammoud sisters say, typically cost around $40,000, but they found ways to create the spaces at an affordable cost of, at most, $1,000.

The idea has served more than 365,000 people in more than 20 countries so far, but it doesn't stop there.

"We established our own mentorship program through our perception clubs. Eighty-six branches in over 23 countries, and we kind of mentor the next generation of leaders," said Lara Hammoud.

The girls told CBS News Detroit this passion comes from their friend they met in grade school, who they say needed a place where he felt comfortable.

Their mission now is to get sensory rooms in every public place, and if not a place, adopt their sensory kits and curriculum in hopes of making the world a more inclusive place.

The sisters say that while what they have accomplished may seem unthinkable, they encourage others to lean on the ideas of young minds around them.

"If someone comes to you with an idea that almost seems extreme to you, I would say invest in it. Listen to them and see. Even if the idea isn't perfect, help them flesh it out or walk them through it, because it could change the world," said Maya Hammoud.

Click here to learn more about the Perception Foundation.