Metro Detroit could see rain and show showers on Thursday
(CBS DETROIT) - Rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday.
We start the day chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s. These temperatures will tell which communities will get snow showers mixed with rain and which communities will see only rain.
Many of our western and southern communities could see a brief snowflake mixed in with the rain showers in the morning. Regardless, all of Southeast Michigan will have rain showers by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid-40s. Expect cloudy conditions throughout the day with a west-northwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
