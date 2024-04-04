Metro Detroit could see rain and show showers on Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday.

We start the day chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s. These temperatures will tell which communities will get snow showers mixed with rain and which communities will see only rain.

Many of our western and southern communities could see a brief snowflake mixed in with the rain showers in the morning. Regardless, all of Southeast Michigan will have rain showers by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid-40s. Expect cloudy conditions throughout the day with a west-northwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Morning Futurecast NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Afternoon Futurecast. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

