Watch CBS News
Weather

Metro Detroit could see rain and show showers on Thursday

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

More rain today! NEXT Weather Forecast (4/4/2024)
More rain today! NEXT Weather Forecast (4/4/2024) 02:21

(CBS DETROIT) - Rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday. 

We start the day chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s. These temperatures will tell which communities will get snow showers mixed with rain and which communities will see only rain. 

Many of our western and southern communities could see a brief snowflake mixed in with the rain showers in the morning. Regardless, all of Southeast Michigan will have rain showers by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid-40s. Expect cloudy conditions throughout the day with a west-northwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour. 

graf-4k-long.png
Morning Futurecast NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit
afternoon-graf-4k-long.png
Afternoon Futurecast. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV. 

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 9:13 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.