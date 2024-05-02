Metro Detroit motorcyclist, 66, killed in crash after car pulled out in front of him

Detroit police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2 kids, 2 adults and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 66-year-old Metro Detroit man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

At 4:45 p.m. on May 1, the victim, identified as Jimmie Allen Haggadone, of Orion Township, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle southbound on North Lapeer Road near Oakwood Road in Oxford Township when the incident happened, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

As Haggadone approached a flashing yellow light at West Oakwood Road, a 54-year-old Farmington Hills man in a 2012 Toyota Corolla driving eastbound on West Oakwood Road stopped for the flashing red light at the same intersection.

Authorities say the Farmington Hills man turned right onto southbound North Lapeer Road as the motorcycle was traveling in that path, causing a crash.

Haggadone was thrown off his motorcycle, and he landed in the median.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 54-year-old Farmington Hills man was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.

The sheriff's office says speed may have been a factor, and they do not know if Haggadone was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.