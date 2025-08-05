Metro Detroit man charged again, could face 30th retail fraud conviction

A Michigan man who has 29 previous convictions of retail fraud is facing charges for another case, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Dwayne Effren Taylor, of Clinton Township, was arraigned on Tuesday in the 41B District Court for first-degree retail fraud and habitual offender-fourth offense. Prosecutors requested a $50,000 cash bond, a steel cuff GPS tether, for Taylor to have no contact with the store involved, and a substance abuse evaluation.

His bond was set at $29,000 cash/surety.

Prosecutors allege that on Monday, Aug. 4, Taylor was at a Target store on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township and attempted to leave the store with multiple items in a shopping cart without paying. The store's loss prevention team detained Taylor and recovered the items, with a total value of $900.

"This defendant has been arrested for retail fraud an astonishing 30 times and is currently out on parole for the very same offense. His repeated disregard for the law shows a clear pattern of criminal behavior and a refusal to change course. Our office will be seeking significant consequences in this case. Retail theft is not a victimless crime; it harms businesses, workers, and communities. Chronic offenders must be held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Taylor's next court hearing is on Aug. 18.