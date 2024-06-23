Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit forecast for the week of June 24

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS DETROIT - Expect typical June weather this week with cooler overnight temperatures and high temps in the 70s and 80s. 

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and it will be a gorgeous evening to head downtown and watch the fireworks.

fireworks-forecast.png

Tuesday looks warmer, and comes with a chance of showers and storms. Including a marginal risk for severe weather.

spc-outlook-d3.png

So if you plan on attending Community Days at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Tuesday, don't forget your umbrella.

rmc-thursday-sunday.png

After that precipitation moves out on Wednesday, the rest of the work week looks dry with temperatures close to average and mostly sunny skies. 

pm-7-day.png
Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 6:46 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

