Metro Detroit forecast for the week of June 24

CBS DETROIT - Expect typical June weather this week with cooler overnight temperatures and high temps in the 70s and 80s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and it will be a gorgeous evening to head downtown and watch the fireworks.

Tuesday looks warmer, and comes with a chance of showers and storms. Including a marginal risk for severe weather.

So if you plan on attending Community Days at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Tuesday, don't forget your umbrella.

After that precipitation moves out on Wednesday, the rest of the work week looks dry with temperatures close to average and mostly sunny skies.