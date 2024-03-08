Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit forecast for Friday, March 8, 2024

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Friday will bring chances for rain across Southeast Michigan. 

Our day will begin with dry conditions and cloudy skies. Temperatures start in the mid-30s, which is roughly 10 degrees above normal. Rain chances will pick up after noon. However, most of us will see rain in the mid to late afternoon, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Rain will continue through the evening and into Saturday. 

Temperatures on Friday will warm above average once again into the mid-50s as winds will begin the day, moving out of the east and changing to the southeast in the afternoon. Winds are expected between 5 to 10 miles per hour, with gusts around 20 miles per hour. 

