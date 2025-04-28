Watch CBS News
Officers cracking down on distracted driving in Metro Detroit through "Operation Ghost Rider"

By Elle Meyers

CBS Detroit

Michigan police launch "Operation Ghost Rider" to combat distracted driving
Michigan police launch "Operation Ghost Rider" to combat distracted driving

Officers in unmarked units are looking for distracted drivers as part of Michigan's "Operation Ghost Rider."

"It's shocking how people do things behind the wheel," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "I've seen people lay out three different dip sauces for chicken McNuggets, looking down at them while they're driving. I've seen a woman with the mirror down putting on her mascara while she's going south on Telegraph."

Bouchard said that distracted driving can be as dangerous as driving while under the influence. He said people often notice marked police cars and put their phones down, only to pick them back up again. 

"A lot of the studies will tell you very clearly that some of that driving behavior is as dangerous as driving drunk," he said. "Then they go back to the dangerous behavior so they'll be other folks out there in not-so-obvious fashion looking for that dangerous behavior behind the wheel."

Bouchard said he's seen the aftermath of unsafe driving from his time investigating traffic collisions. He said his officers would determine whether to give a ticket or a warning, depending on each person they stopped. 

"It's just not worth it, it's so dangerous," he said. 

