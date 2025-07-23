Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit residents invited to stop by cooling centers during spike in temperature

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking extreme heat. NEXT Weather Alert 7/23/2025
Tracking extreme heat. NEXT Weather Alert 7/23/2025 03:02

Some of Metro Detroit's cooling centers will be open to the public this week in response to a spike in temperature that is in the forecast

"With dangerously high temperatures expected on Thursday, we're urging all Detroiters to take precaution and stay cool," said Detroit Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair Razo, said. 

Dozens of cooling centers across Southeast Michigan were open earlier this summer when a heat wave ran for several days.   

The announcements for this week include:

Detroit 

Three community recreation centers will be open extended hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday in response to the weather. They are: 

  • Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street.
  • Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue.
  • Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road. 

All other Detroit Recreation Centers will be open their usual hours this week. 

Detroit Public Library branches will welcome visitors during their usual business hours this week. 

Pontiac 

Robert Bowens Senior Center on Bagley Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. For information, call 248-758-3238. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.