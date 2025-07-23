Metro Detroit residents invited to stop by cooling centers during spike in temperature

Some of Metro Detroit's cooling centers will be open to the public this week in response to a spike in temperature that is in the forecast.

"With dangerously high temperatures expected on Thursday, we're urging all Detroiters to take precaution and stay cool," said Detroit Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair Razo, said.

Dozens of cooling centers across Southeast Michigan were open earlier this summer when a heat wave ran for several days.

The announcements for this week include:

Detroit

Three community recreation centers will be open extended hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday in response to the weather. They are:

Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street.

Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue.

Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road.

All other Detroit Recreation Centers will be open their usual hours this week.

Detroit Public Library branches will welcome visitors during their usual business hours this week.

Pontiac

Robert Bowens Senior Center on Bagley Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. For information, call 248-758-3238.