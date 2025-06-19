Metro Detroit animal shelter devastated by flooding after severe storms

I-96 flex route with new signals begin; police investigation in Monroe County; and more top stories

An animal shelter in Clinton Township, Michigan, is seeking help after being hit with flooding after Wednesday's severe storms.

ReJoyceful Animal Rescue says it has to replace thousands of dollars' worth of supplies, equipment, furniture and linens after its insurance claim was denied.

The shelter says it needs anyone willing to foster bully-breed dogs, foster adult cats and one cat and her kittens, anyone willing to adopt and monetary donations.

ReJoyceful Animal Rescue

"The repairs to the building itself are covered by the landlord's insurance, but we are responsible for the contents. We thought that this was covered by our renters insurance policy. However, this morning we were devastated to find out the United States Liability Insurance denied our insurance claim," the shelter said in a social media post. Despite this being a natural disaster caused by a massive rainfall, it turns out that our insurance policy includes an exemption for 'certain water conditions', and this is one of those conditions."

The severe storms on June 18 caused damage and flooding across Southeast Michigan. Additionally, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Fraser area. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The tornado was Michigan's 29th in 2025.