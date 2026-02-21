3 men in custody after 19-year-old man found fatally shot near Proud Lake, sheriff's office says

Three men are in custody after a 19-year-old man was found fatally shot Monday near Proud Lake in Commerce Township, Michigan.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the men, each 19 years old, were arrested on Thursday. Two are from Romulus, Michigan, and the third is from Taylor, Michigan.

Andre Sontay Avant Jr., of Inkster, Michigan, was found dead on Wixom Road near a boat launch at Proud Lake by an individual visiting a park on Monday morning. The sheriff's office, citing the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office, said he died from a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was a homicide.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday that investigators haven't found a connection between Avant Jr., the area where he was found and the men arrested.

"At this time, we have reason to believe the victim was brought to the area and murdered," Bouchard said in a written statement.

According to the sheriff's office, members of the agency's Special Investigations Unit, Computer Crimes Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team, Crime Scene Unit and Commerce Township Substation worked together to execute multiple search warrants and take the men into custody.

"Starting with virtually no information, investigators worked tirelessly and, within a week, identified and took three suspects into custody," Bouchard said.

The men could be charged by prosecutors in the fatal shooting of Avant Jr. as soon as Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Note: The attached video first aired on Feb. 17, 2026.