Inkster man identified, homicide investigation confirmed, after body found at Proud Lake

The death of a Metro Detroit man whose body was found near a Proud Lake boat launch on Monday is being investigated as a homicide, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. 

andre-avant-jr-photo.png
  Andre Sontay Avant Jr., 19, of Inkster. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Andre Sontay Avant Jr., 19, of Inkster, died as the result of a gunshot wound, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office concluded, with the manner of death ruled as homicide. 

His remains were discovered around 9 a.m. Monday, when a park visitor noticed the body near the lake on Wixom Road in Oakland County's Commerce Township. 

"This was a brutal and senseless homicide that has left a family and community searching for answers," Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. "We are committed to pursuing justice for this individual and holding every person involved fully accountable." 

The incident remains under investigation. Deputies ask that anyone with information about the shooting or who may have been Avant on Sunday or early Monday, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

