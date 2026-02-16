Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man's body found near Proud Lake, Oakland County sheriff says

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit.
Oakland County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a man's body was found Monday morning near Proud Lake in Commerce Township, authorities said. 

Deputies responded to the park around 9 a.m. Monday, after a park visitor discovered the man's body near the lake on Wixom Road. 

Investigators believe the man is in his 20s. 

Authorities have not released any other information at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

