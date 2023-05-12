Meetings held for Oxford community to understand new district safety report

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Members of Oxford Community Schools gathered for a series of meetings on Thursday to discuss the new independent report on the district's security and safety.

The investigation into Oxford Schools safety was called for after the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021, which left four students dead and others injured. The meetings on Thursday covered part one of the report, which was an evaluation of the school's current safety policies.

Oxford Community Schools already made security changes since the tragedy, like installing the "Evolv" system. While Evolv looks like a metal detector, it actually uses artificial intelligence to scan for weapons.

"It's looking for weapons of mass destruction," said James Vernier, the district safety administrator.

Vernier said they use evolve at the secured entry points of the schools.

"It's capable of scanning 1,800 people per hour."

But the district said they are always looking to become safer, and hired the firm "Guidepost Solutions" to evaluate the district on threats, suicide assessments, and physical security.

"Kids need to know you care. Part of that is making sure they're in a safe environment. What safe looks like to everyone is completely different," said Allison Willemin, the district's executive director of School Safety, Operational Technology, and Student Services.

Guidepost held three meetings throughout the day on Thursday to go over their findings and answer any questions.

In its 179-page report, the firm found the district's security policies to be satisfactory, and in some cases better than most schools. Though they did call for some changes relating to threat assessments, documentation, and training.

"At no point will we be 100% safe. Nowhere you go is that possible. But what is possible is to be constantly looking at how we can improve," said Willemin.

Willemin said the district will consider all of the recommendations in the report and will determine what is realistic for their budget, staff, and students.

Part two of the report will be a specific investigation into the November shooting at Oxford High. It will provide a look into what led to the shooting, and how the school responded during and after the shooting. No release date has been given for part two of the report.