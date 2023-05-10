Attorney Ven Johnson speaks on Guidepost Solutions' safety report following Oxford school shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Guidepost Solutions, a firm hired to investigate the 2021 deadly shooting, released an independent report on safety and threat assessment at Oxford High School, saying there's room for improvement in certain areas.

Among those findings, the firm says administrators performed 300% more searches than other schools of the same size, and it recommends that they resume lockdown drills, something the school has not done since the shooting.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who represents families impacted by the shooting, spoke with CBS News Detroit on Wednesday to discuss the report.

Watch the full interview with Johnson in the video above.

In March, the firm says its independent investigation would continue after a judge ruled that district employees have government immunity and cannot be sued. The firm began interviews in October 2022.

Following the judge's ruling, Johnson said he would appeal it.