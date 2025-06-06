Oakland County health officials confirm measles exposure site in Rochester Hills

The Oakland County Health Division warns the public of a measles exposure site confirmed in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Officials say anyone who visited the medical center building at 3950 S. Rochester Road between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on June 3 may be exposed. The exposure involves a person from another county, according to a news release. Anyone who thinks they were exposed, officials say the Immune Globulin treatment is effective within six days of exposure for people at high risk.

Those at high risk include unvaccinated children under age 5, those who are pregnant and people who have a weakened immune system due to an illness or disease such as diabetes or HIV, malnutrition and/or medications. Anyone not eligible for the treatment should monitor their symptoms through June 24. People born in or before 1957 are considered immune.

Symptoms include a high fever that may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth, and a red and blotchy rash that usually starts on the face. Officials say symptoms begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear 21 days after exposure.

Health officials recommend that anyone age 1 and older who is unvaccinated get the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine. Anyone who does not have a record of two vaccines or is unsure should contact their doctor.

The state's first confirmed case this year was in Oakland County. That case was detected in an adult who returned from international travel. Since then, there have been a total of 10 confirmed measles cases, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Other cases were reported in Ingham, Kent, Macomb, Marquette and Montcalm counties.

A new study published earlier this week found a widespread decline in childhood measles vaccination rates since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at county-level data in 33 states, researchers at Johns Hopkins University found that the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination rate decreased from 93.92% in the 2017-2018 school year to 91.26% in the 2023-2024 school year. The authors of the study said other states were not included because they had missing vaccination data.

Of the 2,066 counties the study examined, 78% saw a decline in vaccination rates. Only four of the 33 states—California, Connecticut, Maine, and New York—saw an increase in the average county-level vaccination rate.

