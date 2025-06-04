Marquette County reporting two confirmed cases of measles in the past week

Michigan health officials encourage residents to get measles vaccine to prevent disease

With the addition of two newly confirmed cases in Marquette County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is counting 10 measles cases in the state so far this year.

The official list now is:

Ingham – 1 case

Kent – 1 case.

Macomb – 1 case.

Marquette – 2 cases.

Montcalm – 4 cases. This number is considered an outbreak

Oakland – 1 case.

The Marquette County cases, which are the newest ones, were reported May 29 and June 2 by the local health department.

A previously reported measles case in Ingham County has been pulled from the 2025 count because additional testing indicated a false alarm, according to state officials. That individual recently had received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which triggered the first laboratory test; and medical personnel later determined the respiratory symptoms were not from measles.

Measles is considered a highly contagious disease; but two doses of the MMR vacine are 97% effective in preventing measles.

Over 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States so far this year, resulting in 133 hospitalizations and three deaths, according to the latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms of measures can include high fever, cough, runny nose, white spots inside the mouth, and a red rash on the skin.

