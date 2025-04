Potential new measles case under investigation in Michigan Local health officials are investigating a new potential case of measles among a mid-Michigan resident, with possible exposure to others at two restaurants. The case involves an Eaton County resident who was at the King Ocean Crab restaurant in Lansing on April 12 and the Bad Brads BBQ in Orion Township on April 13, the Barry-Eaton District Health Department said in its press release issued Monday.