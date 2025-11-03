Watch CBS News
Man's body found along 15 Mile Road in Macomb County

Police are investigating the circumstances of a man whose body was found Sunday along 15 Mile Road in Macomb County, Michigan. 

The Clinton Township Police Department was sent to the area of 16000 block of 15 Mile Road after a 911 caller reported a person was on the ground alongside of the road. Officers found a 72-year-old man who was unresponsive; and he was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. 

The department's Criminal Investigations Division has taken the lead on the investigation. Police ask that anyone with information on the circumstances and what happened call the department at 586-493-7802. 

