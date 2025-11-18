Dearborn man comes out of coma more than 2 months after hit-and-run: "It certainly is a miracle"

After more than two months in a medically induced coma, a man who was injured in a hit-and-run in Dearborn earlier this year has finally awakened, according to family attorney Amir Makled.

In October, Makled said Haidar Alfadawi's prognosis wasn't great. However, Makled shared a recent photo with CBS News Detroit, showing Alfadawi sitting up in his hospital bed, looking directly at the camera.

"It certainly is a miracle. For the longest, we thought that he'd never wake up," Makled said. "There's glimmers of a smile from him from time to time. And so that gives the family a lot of hope."

Makled says his client suffered extensive injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, after the incident in August.

Surveillance video shows the moment an SUV near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Howe Street hit Alfadawi. The suspect, Murtadha Alizairij, faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder.

Investigators say Alizairij allegedly abandoned the vehicle several blocks from the incident and ran away before he was eventually arrested.

"We don't know what the prosecutor's office is doing in terms of moving forward with the case, but it's our position that they should ask for full punishment under the law," Makled said.

Court proceedings are moving forward for Alizairij, who is expected to appear in court for a pretrial hearing in early December.

"We've been in constant communication with his brothers, his family, they're hopeful that justice will be served at the hands of the individual that caused this harm to Mr. Alfadawi," Makled said. "He's not walking on his own, but he's able to walk, but with the help of physical therapy, you know, clinicians."

Makled says Alfadawi's communication right now is limited, and he has memory loss. The family is hopeful for a full recovery.

"His family's in good spirits. They're happy to see that their son, their brother. Their father is, you know, in a position where they can at least see him and talk to him and communicate with them," Makled said.