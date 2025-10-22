Man accused of hitting Dearborn man with SUV heading to trial

A man suspected of hitting another man with an SUV in Dearborn appeared in court alongside his defense attorney.

On Wednesday, prosecutors asked the judge to add a charge of reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment against Murtadha Alizairij. That's on top of other charges, including assault with intent to murder.

The case has been bound over for trial. Alizairji's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 29.

The victim, Haidar Alfadawi, is still in a medically induced coma, according to his family's attorney, Amir Makled.

"The prognosis of him is not a good quality of life, so he's still struggling with the injuries to this day ... Still been hospitalized to this day, and it's been very heartbreaking. His family's been having to be by his bedside. You know, his mother has been praying for him," Makled said.

Surveillance video in August 2025 showed the moment Alfadawi was hit near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Howe Street.

Several witnesses took the stand, including the Dearborn police dispatcher who testified that she spoke to Alazairji for 20 minutes after he made the 911 call. Alizairij allegedly admitted in the call to striking someone with his wife's car and identifies himself.

He allegedly claimed he was texting while driving and swerved into the wrong lane.

"Who knows? You know what actually happened. The video speaks for itself, in our position," Makled said. "At this point, we're just hoping for the best for Hyder and hoping that, you know, he can recover from this, and we're looking for justice for Haidar as well."