Man injured after being hit by car in Dearborn previously raised concerns for his own safety to police

A man who is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV in Dearborn, Michigan, had previously raised concerns for his own safety to police, officials said on Sunday.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Michigan Avenue and Howe Street on Saturday around 10:45 p.m. Police at the scene found a man with life-threatening injuries. Officials administered life-saving measures to the man before he was brought to the hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, the man is in critical condition.

Investigators say a motorist was driving the SUV in the westbound lanes of Michigan Avenue when he crossed into the eastbound lanes, sped up and hit the man, who was crossing the street.

"Preliminary review suggests the act was intentional," Dearborn police said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, witnesses followed the SUV, which had left the crash scene. The driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle several blocks from the incident and continued on foot.

A 38-year-old Dearborn man called dispatch shortly after and identified himself as the driver, police said. He allegedly told officials he was waiting at his home for police, who took him into custody without incident.

The Dearborn man is being held at the city's jail pending charges.

Police said the man who was hit previously visited the police station to "express concern for his safety" and asked for an update on an alleged assault that had happened on Thursday. Investigators are reviewing the visit.

"Public safety is our highest priority, and we take every concern seriously," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a written statement. "We understand the community has questions and are committed to ensuring trust through transparency and accountability."