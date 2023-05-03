Man convicted in Macomb County armed robbery

Marques Watson Macomb County Jail

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old man is convicted after officials say he stole items from a Sterling Heights apartment and a 2016 Dodge Charger.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a jury found Marques Watson, of Detroit, guilty after a five-day trial. Sentencing is scheduled for June 15.

Officials say on Nov. 1, 2021, Watson drove four co-defendants and forced three people at gunpoint into an apartment. Watson fled the apartment and hid from police in a Warren apartment with three of the suspects; however, police arrested all of them.

"Thank you Sterling Heights Police Department, Warren Police Department and the FBI Joint Task Force for getting five guns off the streets, including three stolen guns and one with an attachment that made it fully automatic," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.