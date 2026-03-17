Man sentenced to prison in shooting at Corewell Beaumont Troy Hospital

A man charged in connection with a shooting last year at Corewell Beaumont Troy Hospital was sentenced to 13.25 years in prison.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Robert Paljusevic pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in February 2026.

Prosecutors say that on March 20, 2025, Paljusevic, an employee at the hospital, shot at another employee in the parking garage, hitting the victim twice.

During a court hearing, police said there was a falling out between Paljusevic and the victim after Paljusevic wasn't invited to a private viewing of the man's father, who had died in January 2025. The victim's mother allegedly told police that Paljusevic made vulgar comments to the body of the victim's father at the public viewing.

"Robert Paljusevic tried to kill his friend over a perceived slight," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "The incident also sent the hospital into lockdown, put local schools on alert, and terrified an entire community. This sentence provides his victim with justice and makes clear that gun violence leads to serious consequences."